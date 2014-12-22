Today in Tabs: Is 2014 Over Yet?

There are so many things in the world! A lot of them are not good, but some of them are good. There is also a lot to say about things. The Awl, a pretty cool website, writes about a lot of them, for some reason. Today they have Silvia Killingsworth—the managing editor at the New Yorker, another pretty okay website—recounting a nice time she had in Costa Rica earlier this year.

The plane was a twelve-seater with two pilots (a “puddle jumper,” as my father says), and there were six other passengers on board. After about fifteen minutes we made a “technical stop” on the Pacific Ocean side, in Drake Bay, a fact I had been warned about in an email update from Sansa Airlines. What I did not expect was for all the other passengers to disembark. Where the hell were these people going? I could have sworn the stop was just technical. I wondered, was I supposed to get off too?

I wondered that too. I was worried! What would happen? What would she do if the plane were, in fact, not hers alone? Would she ever make it home? Where does she take the cat??????

Turns out she made it back to Manhattan’s garb, though, so all was well I guess.