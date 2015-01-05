This Startup Wants To Turn Your City Into An Electric Scooter Heaven

The world’s cities are rapidly getting larger. By 2050, more than 70% of the world’s population will live in urban areas. All of those people will need effective, reliable transportation–and unless we want to live on a planet where every city is as smog-choked as China’s, that transportation will have to largely be emissions-free.

A mysterious startup, called Gogoro, wants to provide that form of transportation. Armed with $150 million in funding, the company–which has been teasing “a more intelligent and adaptive system for today’s most dynamic cities” for months–has finally gotten specific about its idea: a slick electric scooter that’s compatible with a network of battery swap stations deployed every few blocks across a city.

That’s just the beginning. Once the lithium ion batteries have been depleted to a certain point, Gogoro envisions that they will get a second life as power sources for data centers, homes, and offices–anywhere a low-cost technology with better performance than a traditional lead acid battery would be useful.





Horace Luke, co-founder and CEO of the company, calls this system the Gogoro Energy Network. If the rollout in Gogoro’s still-unnamed partner cities go as planned, here’s how it will work: When the rider’s 62-mile-range scooter battery is depleted, they will zip on over to the nearest charging station, which would be no more than 0.8 miles away. A smartphone app would provide information on the vehicle’s battery level and the nearest swap stations, as well as allow for battery reservations.

The used battery is quickly removed and inserted into the modular swap station, which is about the size of an ATM machine. The station can identify the rider based on their battery and can provide information on the scooter, like how many miles it has been ridden and whether a brake light or blinker has gone out. Once the old battery has been inserted, a freshly charged battery is automatically provided. According to Luke, the whole swapping process should take no more than six seconds. In a demo provided to reporters, that proved to be the case.





Gogoro uses the information it has about individual riders to determine who gets what battery. Some batteries have run through more charge cycles than others; a customer who rides more intensely will be given a newer battery, while a more casual rider may be given one that has been used more often. After 500 cycles, or about five years of use, batteries are taken out of commission and given over to their second life as power sources.

“We’ll be producing a steady stream of retired battery packs starting five years after launch,” says Luke. A charged battery at 50% to 75% capacity can power a house for an hour, a laptop for 25 hours, a home furnace for an evening, or server rack with 40 servers for 20 minutes.