Disrupting The Pink Aisle: The Rise Of Empowering Toys For Girls

However, the bigger story here is not Barbie’s demise. It is the rise of a new generation of pro-girl toys that are challenging large toy corporations and the archaic gender roles they espouse, changing ideas about how girls play.

Toys have a significant and lasting impact on the ways children learn to view themselves and their place in the world. They shape cognitive skills, like spatial thinking, but also worldviews. Toys like Barbie send the message to young girls that being pretty is the only thing that matters, and that message sticks. “Gender stereotypes are deeply entrenched,” says Kate Roberts, a clinical psychologist and expert on “tween” girls. “What has changed is that we are now aware of the biases in our toys, and we question and discuss them.” Crowdfunding platforms are one of the biggest drivers of that shift. As toy corporations continue to churn out products for girls that focused on clothes, makeup, and shopping, while boys got action figures and train building sets, Kickstarter has become a place where independent toy makers can garner grassroots support for their products. Many of the most successful projects are built on the belief that girls need less proscriptive, more progressive toys.

Read more: How GoldieBlox Went From A Scrappy Kickstarter To Making Important Toys For Girls Goldieblox is one of the most well-known examples. The company set out to raise $150,000 on Kickstarter for its construction toy set for girls. It also released a video of girls building a Rube Goldberg machine that went viral, and ended up raising nearly twice its funding goal. Goldieblox hit mainstream retailers in 2013, and has since released a number of new toys. Most recently, the company came out with an action figure for girls named Goldie, and of course, a companion viral video. “Fashion dolls teach girls to value beauty over brains,” Goldieblox founder Debbie Sterling told Co.Exist. “It’s crucial that we constantly remind our girls of their potential and ability to be original. The most important thing young girls need to compete in today’s marketplace is confidence. At the end of the day, we need to be giving our girls more options and empowering them to follow their own, individual path, not necessarily the path that society dictates.”

I believe the answer to that question is no, if for no other reason than that they are attracting a tremendous amount of attention to the issue of how we socialize girls. Women represent over 50% of the population, and yet a mere 24% of the STEM workforce, 14.6% of executive officers, 8.1% of top earners, and 4.6% of Fortune 500 CEOs. Sexist toys are not entirely responsible for those inequalities, but they certainly play a role in reinforcing the cultural messages that say “STEM is not for girls.” What GoldieBlox, the Lammily Doll, IAmElemental, and others are doing is causing people to more carefully consider what values they pass on to their children via toys. They are providing more options for parents who don’t want to buy from the toy corporations that control the market and have perpetuated sexist values for decades. The successful crowdfunding campaigns are also demonstrating to members of that elite toy cabal that there is a market for toys less vapid than Barbie. If (and when) Mattel sells a Barbie Dream House that you build from scratch, including an electrical and mechanical system, that is a victory. That is real disruption. Will that disruption bridge the technology gender gap? Only time will tell.