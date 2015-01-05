How To Imagine The Future(s) Of Your Business

Let’s be honest: Most companies don’t spend time gazing into the distant future. But that may be changing. Companies are learning that to stay competitive they must be more strategic and more effective in anticipating important market changes.

Imagining the future is one way to make that happen.

To some, though, becoming a futurist sounds more theoretical than practical, especially in a corporate setting. Producing an action plan based on such thinking sounds even more daunting. But with a few relatively easy techniques, you can quickly turn theory into good business practice and make certain your company doesn’t lose sight of the grander scheme of things.

To begin, it’s important to understand the role of the futurist. It is not, as many might think, to predict the future. Instead, the role is to foster a conversation about plausible, possible futures. That is correct, futures with an “s.” It’s more effective to think in terms of not one universe, nor one possible future, but instead of what one might call multiverses. Already you can feel your mind brimming with possibilities.

Being a futurist also means there is no magic involved. Think of futures as your imagination informed by data and science. Armed with that information, you can begin scouting for what futurists describe as “weak signals.” Think of these as indicators of change that are so weak you wouldn’t even call them an emerging trend. When we imagine a weak signal becoming mainstream, we begin to develop a canvas on which to depict possible future outcomes.

To get your mind ready for futuristic thinking, create sufficient distance between today and the future. In cognitive science this is referred to as psychological distance. Studies have shown that psychological distance, specifically temporal distance, helps us think in more abstract terms and more creatively.

For example, in one study two groups of participants were asked to categorize and group a pre-populated list of objects one might need for a camping trip. One group was asked to do this for trip in the near future (say next weekend) and the other in a distant future (one year from now). The group planning for a near future created significantly more categories from the list than the group planning for a distant future. That is because the “near future” group tended to think about the trip and the objects more tactically. In other words, they focused more on what the items do. The “distant future” group created more abstract categories for the items. They focused on the bigger why behind these items.