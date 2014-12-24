The 11 Most “Innovative” New Fast Foods Of 2014

Maybe innovative is the wrong word here. But this year, in 2014, everyone from Taco Bell to Tim Horton’s decided to dip into bizarro territory with audacious fast-food chimeras that dominated the foodie blog headlines on a weekly basis.

Some of the creations were gross—like KFC Double Down gross. But many of them weren’t actually that bad! And since we at Fast Company have had the privilege of consuming more than a few of these new creations, we sifted through what fast food-goers were able to find in the U.S. and rounded up the best the most interesting.

Fair warning: The above isn’t for the faint of stomach. Enjoy!