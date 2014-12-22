Molson Built An Epic Hockey Rink On Top Of A Mountain

17 years ago, Andrei Lanochkin moved his family to Canada from Estonia to give his son Vitaly the opportunity to play more hockey and live a better life. Vitaly ended up going from skating on used figure skates to playing against Sidney Crosby in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League back in 2003 to 2005. And so the son wanted to show his appreciation for the sacrifices his father made for him and Molson Canadian saw this as a unique story opportunity for its “Anything for Hockey” campaign.
The beer brand and agency Rethink Canada went deep into the Rockies outside Invermere, British Columbia and built a very exclusive hockey rink for the Lanochkins. When Vitaly goes to take his dad out for a game of pick-up, the elder Lanochkin’s face lights up when he realizes their ride is a helicopter. The two share an epic shinny hockey experience, capped off by Molson air-dropping in its iconic beer fridge.
It’s a great idea, but feels only half-told, almost rushing through the Lanochkin’s story–why they were chosen, what this means to them–to show off an admittedly amazing hockey rink.