Molson Built An Epic Hockey Rink On Top Of A Mountain

17 years ago, Andrei Lanochkin moved his family to Canada from Estonia to give his son Vitaly the opportunity to play more hockey and live a better life. Vitaly ended up going from skating on used figure skates to playing against Sidney Crosby in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League back in 2003 to 2005 . And so the son wanted to show his appreciation for the sacrifices his father made for him and Molson Canadian saw this as a unique story opportunity for its “Anything for Hockey” campaign.

The beer brand and agency Rethink Canada went deep into the Rockies outside Invermere, British Columbia and built a very exclusive hockey rink for the Lanochkins. When Vitaly goes to take his dad out for a game of pick-up, the elder Lanochkin’s face lights up when he realizes their ride is a helicopter. The two share an epic shinny hockey experience, capped off by Molson air-dropping in its iconic beer fridge.





It’s a great idea, but feels only half-told, almost rushing through the Lanochkin’s story–why they were chosen, what this means to them–to show off an admittedly amazing hockey rink.