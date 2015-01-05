Giving Kids iPads And Laptops Is Useless If They Don’t Have Electricity

Giving every child a laptop or tablet is a good idea, until you lose power. Then, the smart device becomes dumb very quickly.

In the last few years, thousands of schools in the developing world have been equipped with such technology. But San Francisco-based electric engineer Shiv Rajendran says these gadgets are not used as much as they could or should be. The biggest limiting factor, he says, is patchy electricity.

“The idea is to take technology from the developed world and make it affordable, so we can pass on the benefits to the next generation,” he says. “But [the schools] lose electricity six to ten hours a day, because there’s not enough, and the government prioritizes factories and other high-paying customers.”





In designing his new battery to help get around that problem, Rajendran has a particular type of school in mind. It’s a modern, private school, probably started by a foundation, international agency, or social business. It has distributed technology as a founding principle and investment. But it’s limited by intermittent power supply.

Rajendran’s battery, called the Jupiter6, is derived from an old electric vehicle pack. He takes one of the 30 to 60 “modules” inside, adds his management control system, and repackages it as a power pack. “The giant battery is actually not one battery, but a collection of these smaller batteries,” he explains.

Schools use the pack as a backup power supply. The unit sits at the side of the classroom collecting power when the grid’s available and powers up to 20 tablets at a time. That means a whole EV battery could help as many as 4,000 students, Rajendran says.