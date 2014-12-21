Watch Paul Stanley’s Insane Folgers Commercial

The Folgers commercial you see here, showing the softer, coffee-shilling side of KISS co-frontman Paul Stanley, is like some kind of internet yeti. Talked about, glimpsed, or heard here and there over the years, but never seen up close. Until now.





The commercial was shot in 2000, but apparently shelved after focus groups were confused by the “old, creepy guy.” Now, a YouTube user has uploaded the inexplicable ad, showing a makeup-free, tunic-wearing Stanley singing the familiar Folgers tune to a trapeze artist in a circus tent.





Stanley reportedly spoke of making the ad in October 2000, saying: “Life is strange. I got a call asking if I was interested in singing a Folgers commercial. And like many other things, I thought “Why not?’ I wasn’t at all concerned with who thinks it is okay or not okay, cool, not cool, rock and roll or not. I had a blast doing it and like I said, isn’t that what this is all about?”