2014: Fast Company’s Year In Photo Essays

Over the past year, both online and in print, Fast Company has run photo essays on topics as diverse as Anna Kendrick and an Instagram-famous dog. Scroll down for editors’ picks on 2014’s most memorable photo-driven stories.

Photo by Eric Ogden, Set design by Eric Hollis; Hair by Craig Gangi; Tracey Mattingly; Makeup by Vanessa Scali, Tracey Mattingly; Wardrobe by Neil Rodgers, Tracey Mattingly

The actress made number 8 on our list of 100 Most Creative People In Business 2014, for knowing that her best role is herself.

Photo: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company

Being in a band is a dream for many, a reality for a few. We spent a day with He Is Legend for an inside look at (real) life on the road.

Photo: Jon Snyder for Fast Company

The architect’s newest building joins a cadre of ambitious residences Maltzan has built for the Skid Row Housing Trust.

Photo: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company

Meet MensWear Dog, A Shiba Inu who is, by many accounts, the Most Stylish Dog in the World.

Photo: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company

The centerpiece of New York’s new Fulton Center, the sky-reflector net recalls an era when transit design aspired to great beauty.

Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company

All lingerie companies hire hot women to flaunt their wares. Adore Me goes (many) steps further—and the data is full of surprises.