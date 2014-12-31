The 15 Best Viral Moments of 2014

The name “YouTube” is kind of a misnomer. The universal nature of what people use YouTube to watch should render it a “MeTube” and an “EverybodyTube.” The charm of viral videos is also the reason they go viral in the first place: so many of us are watching the same thing at the same time. We may not all watch the same TV shows anymore, and so we can’t all have coffee machine chats about season finales. You can rest assured, though, that a large percentage of your co-workers are in fact ready to talk about, say, the catcall video for days after it hit.





When a video like that one, or Dumb Starbucks lands online, it generates conversation for days. Even if you haven’t seen the item in question, you’re still pulled into its orbit. (“You mean you haven’t seen the hamster eating the tiny burrito yet?”) If something can become so ubiquitous that half the people you know are enthralled by it and the other half are sick of it, at least we’re united in focusing our very limited attention span on one thing. In 2014, these kinds of moments seemed to carve out a space in the daily cultural conversation more than ever. Look through the slides above for 15 of Co.Create’s favorite viral moments of this past year.