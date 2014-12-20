What Astronauts Will See—But Not Hear—When They Return To Earth From Mars

This is what astronauts returning from Mars–and those who missed the ’60s–will see when they re-enter Earth.

The hypnotic video–recorded through the crew module’s windows–was among the first data removed from the unmanned Orion capsule after its Dec. 5 test flight that lifted off from Cape Canaveral, FL and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean 4.5 hours later after traveling 3,600 miles above Earth. It was the farthest journey of a human-spaceflight vehicle since 1972, when the last of NASA’s Apollo missions flew to the moon.

Unlike its real-time airing on NASA TV, this video shows all of the re-entry footage, beginning 10 minutes before splashdown, and including parts missed during the original downlink’s blackout, when atmospheric friction caused peak temperatures of 4,000 ºF temperatures. As the capsule hurtles through the atmosphere at 20,000 mph, the resulting trail of plasma changes color from white to yellow to lavender to magenta as temperatures increase. The camera also captures the elaborate parachute deployment that slowed Orion’s fall to a gingerly 20 mph for landing.

NASA, as part of a ramped-up effort to engage the public, added production flourishes to the nearly unedited video, long by social media standards, to keep viewer attention. On top of the captivating visuals, the moody drone music–an unusual touch for NASA–adds the sort of dramatic flourish that can help propel a science video into the Internet stratosphere.

“The audio in the video is composed of two stock pieces chosen for their sci-fi tone—”Drone for the Dying” and “Interstellar Spheres” by William Pearson—selected from Pond5,” which provides royalty-free media, says NASA spokesperson Rachel Kraft. “They were chosen by the producer, Rad Sinyak, who put together the video, and who has done many of the imagery and graphics associated with Orion.”