This Device Triggers Memories In Alzheimer’s Patients By Playing Music They Remember

In patients with Alzheimer’s disease, songs from the past can have an almost magical ability to trigger memories–even when someone previously couldn’t recognize family members or even have a conversation.

Inspired by research that proves the effects of music therapy on memory, a group of design students created a concept for a new mp3 player that can help patients remember who they are and reconnect with the world.

When someone walks into the room, the player, called Remind, can play what the designers call a “recognition” song. “If someone does not recognize a family member nor remember their relationship to them, the idea is to try using a song or a familiar sound when a face is not enough,” say design students Emily Keller, Miglė Padegimaitė, Lina Trulsson, and Darja Wendel, who worked on the project at Sweden’s Umea Institute of Design.

“The song would be from a memory they shared, for instance a wedding song for spouses, a favorite concert jam between friends, or a loved lullaby for grandchildren,” the designers explain. “They might have trouble recalling details and names but a song has the ability to bring back memories of when it was first heard, as long as it played a significant role in the event.”

The designers were inspired by a documentary called Alive Inside, which tells the story of a social worker who discovered the transformative power of music. In the film, 90-year-old patients with catatonic stares suddenly start dancing and singing when they hear favorite songs. When the headphones come off, they’re suddenly able to talk and remember the past.





“Since music is strongly linked to emotion, our brains connect music with long-term memory, as long as it’s personal, familiar music,” the designers say. “I think there’s a lot of potential to use these melodies and lyrics ingrained deep in the brain to trigger memories.”

While a song isn’t guaranteed to make someone recognize a particular person, it’s likely to make a visit easier. Music is proven to help reduce stress in dementia patients and help make communication easier. To make Remind more social, the device automatically gets quieter as someone talks.