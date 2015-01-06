How Flaunting–And Sharing–Your Outside Interests Can Help You At Work

Lauren Bigelow always loved to bake. She didn’t know, at first, that it would transform the way she did business.

Bigelow grew up in Westchester County outside of New York City, and some of her earliest memories are of visiting her next-door neighbor. Mr. Damsteeg was a retired German baker, “a little white-haired old man,” recalls Bigelow. Her first memories of baking are in Mr. Damsteeg’s kitchen, where he and his wife would pull delicacy after delicacy from his oven: puff pastries that looked like angel wings, cookies stuffed with chocolates and jams, lemon curds, and Linzer tortes–“an outrageous variety of things,” she recalls.

Bigelow’s First Cake Memories

Bigelow was hooked. Soon, her mom taught her the basics of cakes, cookies, and pies. “I have good memories of Saturday afternoons spent rolling out dough and measuring flour,” Bigelow recalls. She loved, too, the chemistry part of it: experimenting with the different ingredients–the yeast, the baking powder, the baking soda–to see how they affected the final concoction. And the results were delicious.

In college, Bigelow began to learn the social benefits of baking. She had her own apartment and a “football-playing boyfriend who needed fattening up,” so she started baking regularly. Since the building’s boilers ran hot, she often kept the front door open just to cool the apartment, and the aroma wafting out began to attract neighbors, who became friends. When Bigelow graduated in the ‘80s, she worked part time in a Washington, D.C. restaurant whose pastry chef taught her advanced baking techniques, like how to use springform pans. She made her first mocha mousse torte in those years, bringing her baking skills to a new level.

This was around the same time that Mrs. Fields cookies were becoming popular. A friend had secured a bootleg version of the recipe, so she and Bigelow decided to try their hand at it. The two planned to make a few extra cookies to share with the small teams they worked with at their respective offices, so they doubled the quantities listed. As they began creaming butter, Bigelow became daunted by amount of the ingredients and asked asked her friend how many cookies the recipe yielded. “She looks at me and says, ‘What’s a gross?’” They were baking till 4 a.m.

The next day, Bigelow grasped the business case for making a gross of cookies (that’s 144, to be exact, even when you’re not Mrs. Fields). She brought cookies to her brokerage-firm colleagues well beyond her own small working group. “It was actually a really interesting ambassador,” she says of her baked goods. A 22-year-old rookie employee, Bigelow suddenly had a great excuse to knock on the doors of mid-level and senior management and say, “Hey, we over-baked last night. Would you like the spoils of our stupidity?” People who might have never noticed Bigelow now had her on their radar.

“There was no plan. It was completely random,” she says. “It’s not Machiavellian in its intent.” Yet it’s certain that her habit of baking for colleagues and partners–which persists today–has opened doors for her career, and helped her out of tight professional spots.