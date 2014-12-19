Staples Says 1.16 Million Credit Cards Compromised By Hackers

In October, Staples said it was looking into a potential security breach involving its point-of-sales systems. Now the results are in, and it’s ugly.

Bloomberg reports that 1.16 million credit cards were compromised when hackers installed malware in the point-of-sales systems of 115 Staples locations. The breach took place between July and October of this year. “Staples believes that malware may have allowed access to some transaction data at affected stores, including cardholder names, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and card verification codes,” the office-supply chain announced in company statement.

Staples is among a number of retailers—including Target and Home Depot—who have recently fallen prey to sophisticated hacking schemes. For a complete list of compromised Staples stores and dates, look here.