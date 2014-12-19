Latest in Sony Leak: Zuckerberg Tried To Stop Facebook Movie

For the most part, the Sony Pictures hack has been a PR nightmare for Hollywood. But the latest discovery swings the spotlight onto one of tech’s biggest names: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to more leaked emails from the hack, Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton revealed to an unnamed Warner Bros. executive that Zuckerberg attempted to stop The Social Network, the dramatized account of the website’s creation and its founders’ subsequent legal battles.

“I said to Zuckerberg when he tried to stop The Social Network, ‘No one wants their sophomore year in college examined or portrayed,'” Lynton wrote in the email.

Following the film’s release, Zuckerberg told a group of students at Stanford that he was amused by things he said the Oscar-winning movie got wrong in its telling, including a made-up girlfriend and a desire to build Facebook to look cool among his peers.

In related Sony Pictures news, President Obama called the studio’s decision to stop the release of The Interview–the satirical film that the hackers claimed provoked their actions–a “mistake” during a press conference about North Korea’s involvement in the massive security breach.

“We cannot have a society where some dictator someplace can start imposing censorship here in the United States,” Obama said.