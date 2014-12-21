See 2014’s Good, Bad, And Ugly Cultural Moments In Giant Illustrated Poster Form

Let’s be real: In a big-picture sense, 2014 wasn’t the best year of all time. It was a good year for pop culture–Boyhood, True Detective, an Oscar for Lupita Nyong’o, smart kids’ movies, an Emmy nomination for Laverne Cox, Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda,” Serial, etc–and a bad year for, well, a bunch of other stuff. The phrase “conscious uncoupling” was forced into our awareness; stories of police violence reached a critical mass; female celebrities had their phones hacked and their private photos distributed by jackasses all over the Internet; #Gamergate happened, as did #BringBackOurGirls; The Interview got yanked from theaters after terrorists threatened to blow them up; etc, etc, etc.

In other words, if Billy Joel were to rewrite “We Didn’t Start The Fire” so that it focused exclusively on the events of the past 12 months, there’d be a lot for him to sing about.

The Piano Man didn’t revisit his misunderstood masterpiece for 2014, but the cultural influence of the year inspired one piece of comprehensive art. This illustrated post from Beutler Ink rightly celebrates the pop-culture glory of 2014 (the entire image essentially takes place in the Grand Budapest Hotel), while placing the less “pop” events alongside them. It may seem crass, but that’s how we actually live a year. In various turns, we were obsessed with LeBron returning to the Cavs and Derek Jeter’s retirement; with the horrible circumstances that led to the events in Ferguson; with Groot and Serial; with the fear of Ebola and ISIS; with mourning Robin Williams and Maya Angelou; with the rise of, and war between, Uber and Lyft; with the girls abducted from a Nigerian classroom by Boko Haram; with Scottish independence and Putin in Crimea and protests in Hong Kong; with #BreakTheInternet and #AlexFromTarget and #Gamergate and #ConsciousUncoupling.

That’s how a year works: The big things and the little things, the small victories of seeing a beautiful movie or a song that gets stuck in your head for months at a time, all occupy the same space as the “real world” events that require serious attention. Give the designers at Beutler Ink who made the poster credit for recognizing that, in the end, a year is all of those things right next to each other, and for capturing that with something worth looking at.

Here is a full list of items included in the collage. How many can you identify?

The Guardians of the Galaxy

The LEGO Movie

Gone Girl

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Boyhood

The Fault In Our Stars

Interstellar

Godzilla

South Park mocks Lorde’s ubiquity

Ellen’s Oscar selfie

Lupita Nyong’o wins Oscar

Taylor Swift has first platinum album of the year

Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX [“Fancy”]

Pharrell Williams

New U2 album goes to 500 million iTunes accounts

Meghan Trainor [“All About That Bass”]

Sam Smith

Nicki Minaj [“Anaconda”]

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke releases $6 album on BitTorrent

Health Goth style

Basic Bitch style

Normcore style

The Simpsons turns 25

True Detective

The Walking Dead

How I Met Your Mother series finale

Pretty Little Liars 100th episode

True Blood series finale

Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Last Week Tonight

Laverne Cox becomes the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy and to appear on the cover of Time Magazine

Game of Thrones Season Five

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey with Neil Degrasse Tyson

Gilmore Girls released on Netflix

Germany wins World Cup

Seahawks win the Super Bowl

LeBron James goes home to Cleveland

Spurs win the NBA championship

Winter Olympics in Sochi

Derek Jeter retires

Steve Ballmer becomes owner of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise

Roger Goodell is criticized; Bill Simmons is censored

Madison Bumgarner leads the San Francisco Giants to World Series victory

LA Kings win the Stanley Cup

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Kim Kardashian’s Paper Magazine cover

Jaden and Willow Smith transcend reality

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncouple”

Hacked celebrity nudes leak on Reddit

Ariana Grande is a diva

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wed in secret ceremony

Jay-Z is involved in elevator altercation with Solange

George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin

Scottish independence referendum

Two Supreme Court rulings bolster marriage equality

GOP owns the midterms

Nik Wallenda’s blindfold tightrope walk

Polar vortex

MH370 goes missing

ISIS/ISIL

Ebola outbreak

Ferguson and Eric Garner protests

Bring Back Our Girls

Hong Kong protests

Putin ferments unrest in Crimea

iPhone 6

#GamerGate

Emojis are everywhere

Verizon vs. FCC

Uber vs. Lyft

Google glass

Apple Watch

Newsweek’s “The Face Behind Bitcoin” story

HBO Go slated to be released to the masses

Alex from Target

Apparently Kid

Slender Man

Too Many Cooks

Big Hero 6

The Broad City girls

The Interview film is pulled from theaters

Sarah Koenig from Serial Podcast

RIP Robin Williams

RIP Maya Angelou

RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman

RIP Joan Rivers

RIP Shirley Temple

RIP Harold Ramis

RIP Casey Kasem

RIP James Garner

RIP Flappy Bird

Bonus easter egg: Bill Beutler, founder of Beutler Ink