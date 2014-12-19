McDonald’s Accused Of Violating Workers’ Rights

The National Labor Relations Board has accused McDonald’s and certain franchise owners of violating the rights of workers who protested as part of a movement for increased wages for fast food workers.

According to complaints, which are related to nationwide protests that began in November 2012, participating workers faced “discriminatory discipline” such as reduced hours and even outright termination. The company also subjected workers to interrogations, surveillance, and restricted access and communication with union representatives.

McDonald’s, which already has several pressing matters on its hands, plans to contest the allegations and, in a statement, called the NLRB’s complaints an “overreach.” The AP reports that hearings will be held in March to decide whether or not disciplinary action will be taken against McDonald’s.