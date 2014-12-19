Starbucks Severs Ties With Square

The high-profile Starbucks and Square partnership was a mess from the start . And now it looks like the coffee chain is ready to call it quits.

On Wednesday, Square sent out an email to users alerting them that it was officially putting its mobile payment system, Square Wallet, out to pasture, though no specific date was set. (The app was actually pulled from the App Store and Google Play back in May.) Square has spent the past year refocusing its efforts on Order, an app designed to let you select the item you’d like to purchase before you set foot in the store.

And now, according to a new report from ReadWrite, Starbucks says it doesn’t plan on adopting Order in favor of its own app.

“Starbucks is not adopting Square Order in our stores,” Maggie Jantzen, a spokesperson for Starbucks, told ReadWrite. “We opted to build our own mobile ordering solution, leveraging our own mobile app and world-class loyalty program.”

Indeed, the Starbucks app is certainly popular. According to App Annie, the app is the #1 food and drink app in the United States, with an aggregate rating of 4.7 out of 5. Square, meanwhile, inked a major partnership deal with Whole Foods earlier this year. In August, it finally moved into the food-delivery space with its acquisition of Caviar.

[h/t: ReadWrite]