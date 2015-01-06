Why Chat Rooms Are The Hot Social Media In 2015

Apps and services that allow users to real-time chat are experiencing a kind of renaissance, with the likes of Banter, Rooms, and HipChat muscling in on email and text messaging. The da Vinci of this particular revival is Slack –the just-over-one-year-old service has already nabbed a $1.12 billion valuation and hooked more than 250,000 users. Its allure? A central chat room for employees to share messages, photos, and company updates.

The act of chatting online with strangers–that phenomenon that first found its footing in the ‘90s, with clunky design and dial-up access–is fashionable beyond the workplace. In October, Facebook launched Rooms, a way for users to anonymously swap photos and comments about shared interests. “In Rooms you can be ‘Wonder Woman’–or whatever name makes you feel most comfortable and proud,” writes the Rooms development team in their inaugural blog post.

That anonymity–something Facebook has generally avoided–is part of the appeal, experts say.

In an environment where many social networks now encourage or mandate real names, the freedom to use a moniker is refreshing, according to Chris Hajek, a professor of communication at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“[They] fulfill a need other sites or other forms of communication don’t,” he says.

It’s a premise Ekho Powell, a 33-year-old public relations professional in Florida, agrees with. She’s toned down her Facebook use and migrated to anonymous apps like Banter, which allows users to chat with others nearby.

“Social media built great roads and connections to people’s lives,” Powell said. “It united long-lost friends. But somewhere along the line, it broke down our carefully constructed boundaries.”