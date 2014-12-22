advertisement
How To Relax Over The Whole Holiday

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Unplug for two whole weeks?

It’s not as crazy as it sounds, and studies show it will help you be more refreshed, focused, and productive when you return to work.

But if you can’t go five minutes without checking email or Twitter, unplugging for two weeks may call for extreme measures.

Would you hand out your mom’s home phone number or trade your iPhone for a flip phone? Watch the video above to hear how these extreme (and other not so crazy methods) can help you recapture your sanity and maybe even enjoy the company of real-life people.

