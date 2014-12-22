What Happened When We Tried Sleeping On Our Problems

According to various research, it helps repair and rejuvenate our bodies, boost our moods and memory, and, interestingly, even spurs our creativity.

By assisting the brain in flagging unrelated ideas and memories and forging connections among them, sleep has been found to improve our abilities to come up with creative solutions to problems. One neurologist at Harvard Medical School even found that if an incubation period–a time in which a person leaves an idea for a while–includes sleep, people are 33% more likely to infer connections among distantly related ideas.

Last week we thought we’d put sleep to the test and see if it could work to our problem-solving advantage. Each night we asked ourselves the questions we’d been wrestling with in our work or personal lives, thereby giving our brains something to ruminate on as we slept.

While in a few instances we’ve found sleeping on it to be a helpful problem-solving remedy, and we’re not disputing the science behind this experiment, we were somewhat disappointed to find that, for the most part, those aha! moments we were looking for are generally reserved for the Sherlock Holmeses of the world.

During last week’s habit challenge, we only saw one instance ofaha!-ness.

Co.Design senior writer Mark Wilson went to bed Sunday night with one question in mind: What was he going to get his wife for Christmas? “In the middle of the night, I woke with all sorts of random thoughts in my head, and like a beacon, I realized what I should get her–something I’d thought of months back.” Alas, this was the only moment last week he awoke with an obvious solution to his problem.