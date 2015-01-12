Meet The Man Who’s Figuring Out The Ergonomics Of The Office Of The Future

As we sit hunched over our desks, staring at computer screens, cell phones, and tablets throughout the day, ergonomics is usually an afterthought (until carpal tunnel or back pain sets in). But the interaction between our electronic devices and our bodies is almost all that Justin Young, a professor at Kettering University, thinks about. These days, Young is concerned about something that every business with desk-bound workers could one day be considering: What happens when touchless gesture control devices–gadgets that let you control what’s happening on a screen without any physical contact–invade the office?

Young’s interest in ergonomics emerged while studying biomedical engineering in college.





“You can stare at a petri dish for a long time, but for me, I was more interested in the entire person type of interaction,” he says. While getting his PhD at the University of Michigan, Young started looking at the biomechanics of grasping in the upper limbs in an attempt to come up with ladder designs that help a person hold on if they slip. Then, during his postdoc at Harvard, he got into the nitty gritty of tech ergonomics, examining what happens to the upper limbs, shoulders, neck and wrist when people switch between tablets, desktops, and laptops.

But just as device manufacturers and office furniture makers have figured out the ergonomics of the average worker’s tech set-up, everything might change again. Gesture control technologies that let users manipulate a screen with their fingers, arms, and facial expressions, have already made their way into the video game world. Soon, they’re expected to migrate to the working world. In June, HP announced that it’s selling a keyboard with integrated gesture controls from Leap Motion–a manufacturer of motion controllers for games. The company already sells a PC embedded with the technology.

Gesture control probably won’t become mainstream for years, which is exactly why Young thinks it’s important to study it now.

“If we all switch to that kind of interface before we start to evaluate it, then we can run into a situation like in the late ’80s and early ’90s when everyone had carpal tunnel syndrome because keyboards were designed in such a way that they required a lot of force to press down on the keys,” he says. “Once you teach someone a new interaction modality like pinch to zoom–once you learn that, it’s hard to switch. It’s at the development stage of new interfaces that we want to make sure people are learning something that will be easy to use, productive, but also not create problems with tendonitis, carpal tunnel, or injuries.”

Gesture control is a goldmine for an ergonomics researcher. Try sticking your arms out in front of your chest for three or four minutes. Feel the burn? Now think about waving your arms around all day with a gesture control device. Without proper office furniture, that could lead to some serious shoulder problems.