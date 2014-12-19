As FBI Names North Korea, Hackers Say They Won’t Leak More Sony Data

The status of Sony Pictures’ comedy The Interview remains murky. After the hacker group Guardians of Peace threatened attacks on theaters showing the film and theater chains began pulling the movie from their slates, Sony canceled the movie’s release outright. Still looming on the horizon, however, was Guardians of Peace’s threat to release more data stolen from the entertainment company, which is still reeling from the previous leak of private documents. Now, CNN reports that the hackers are satisfied and will cease tormenting Sony, as long as a few more demands are met.

According to CNN, top Sony executives received an email Thursday night saying that the hackers would stop releasing data as long as the movie never saw the light of day, in any form: “Now we want you never let the movie released, distributed or leaked in any form of, for instance, DVD or piracy,” reads part of the message. Sony was already going to run into trouble logistically if they attempted to make The Interview available on Video On Demand or through a streaming service, so this newest threat might seal the film’s fate. Further, the hackers request that “everything related to the movie, including its trailers, as well as its full version [be taken] down from any website hosting them immediately.”

The FBI announced Friday that it had determined that North Korea is involved in the hack.

And there are unconfirmed reports that China may be involved in some capacity as well.

