Someone Finally Fixed The Troubling Lyrics Of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

It’s that time of year again–the time when everyone on Twitter starts making jokes about the quintessential “rapey”-ness of the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” And for good reason—it’s a gross song! That man is working overtime to turn a no into a yes and it is thoroughly not okay. But not anymore.





What starts out looking like perhaps the jankiest lyric video of all time ends up turning into a reasonable explanation for the events of this discomfiting holiday perennial. Created by YouTuber Thandy Gerstein and featured on Funny Or Die, “Baby It’s Cold Outside, fixed” updates the lyrics of the song and gives the woman in it a much more empowering conclusion. (We won’t spoil it here.) Now you have a great rejoinder for the next time someone mentions the grossness of the original by using the word “rapey” in a Starbucks that’s playing it.