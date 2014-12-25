The Apps You Need Now to Keep Your Privacy Intact

There are the basic things you can do to protect your data and your phone, like avoiding public Wi-Fi networks, enabling built-in tools like “Find My iPhone,” and using a good password. Both iOS and Android phones offer options for turning off “location services,” so apps can’t track your coordinates. But in an age of cyberattacks from renegade hackers, non-state actors, and government spies, it’s not a terrible idea to arm your phone with apps that provide encrypted communication, anonymous browsing, and theft protection. Below, a tour of some of the best ones out there.

TextSecure, like its name suggests, secures your text messages. It’s the easiest to use open source end-to-end encrypted messaging app out there. It can act as a full replacement for your default texting app or a standalone Wi-Fi/data messaging app like WhatsApp–or both. When messaging other TextSecure users, your messages are automatically encrypted on the fly, though both parties need to have TextSecure installed to benefit from its encrypted messaging. TextSecure handles all of the necessary key exchanges in the background. The app can be set to send messages only over the Internet or only SMS or to just use whichever is available.

TextSecure has two modes: It can handle all of your text messages or it can be used only for texts between TextSecure users. You might think that there’s no reason to use TextSecure as your default texting app since the encrypted messaging only works with other TextSecure users. However, there’s another privacy benefit to using TextSecure: All of the messages stored locally on your phone are kept in a password-protected encrypted database. So if your phone is ever lost or stolen, your texts can’t be accessed by someone who otherwise compromises your phone.

WhatsApp recently integrated TextSecure’s code for encrypted messaging. So WhatsApp users are already benefiting from TextSecure’s work on messaging security. But to best ensure your privacy, opt for TextSecure because it’s fully open source, with code that can be publicly audited.

RedPhone and its iOS equivalent Signal come from the makers of TextSecure and boasts the same ease of use not commonly found in encryption apps that aren’t peddling snake oil. What TextSecure does for texting, these apps do for phone calls. (You remember phone calls, right?) Simply install the Android or iOS app and call a friend who also has one of the apps and your calls will be automagically encrypted. The apps are interoperable, so people who use RedPhone can call Signal users and vice versa.





If you’re worried that you won’t know who of your friends has one of these apps installed, don’t worry, the developers have you covered. When you first launch RedPhone or Signal, you’ll be prompted to register your phone in their database. That way, when you open your app, you’ll instantly see who in your phone’s address book is using RedPhone or Signal.

RedPhone comes with one feature boast over Signal. On Android, if you try to place a regular phone call to someone whose number is registered with either app, RedPhone will prompt you to ask if you want to upgrade to an encrypted call. Signal doesn’t have that same functionality, presumably because Apple won’t allow for the normal phone call user experience to be interrupted.