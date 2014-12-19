Instagram Is Now Worth $35 Billion: Analysts

The new figure comes courtesy of Citi, which attributed the valuation to “faster audience growth as well as continued monetization gains by social media properties.” It’s not just for brunch and cheesy filters anymore.

Indeed, Instagram is growing—and fast. This week, the service announced that it hit the 300 million user mark, and did so while also purging itself of fake accounts, causing its most-followed celebrities—like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber—to lose millions of followers. (Thanks to the purge, Kardashian now has more followers than Bieber.) The rapper Mase, after seeing 1.5 million of his followers vaporized, deleted his account.

Meanwhile, more brands are shifting their marketing efforts to the service. Several reports suggest that it is a more effective marketing tool than Twitter or even its parent company Facebook.

“We’re not a photography company,” Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told Fast Company last year. “We think about photos like, This is your tweet; this is your status update.”