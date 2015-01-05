When Nature And Geometry Collide, These Photos Get Surreal

David Copithorne takes photos of classic subjects, mountains, beaches, street scenes, and then edits them to add floating geometric shapes which reflect the images around them, or twisting them into fractals-like forms. He uses Photoshop CS6 to create his work, and says he came upon his techniques by accident by “just exploring the tools [he] had access to in the programs and [combining] them with simple geometric ideas.”
The main motivation behind the images was to create a surreal experience for the viewer with his images. Copithorne provided us with a few totally new photos, continuing these experiments in image editing, and some of his favorite older pieces. You can find more of his work on his website, or follow him on Twitter, Tumblr, or Instagram.