The Psychology Behind A Mysteriously Fluctuating Holiday Sweater Sale

Check your inbox right now, and you’ll likely have an email about a big sale waiting for you. Chances are, you received one the day before, from the same place, about a different sale.

I should know: Over about a week earlier this month, J.Crew’s outlet, J.Crew Factory, sent me near-daily updates on their wildly varying prices: 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off (different from 60% off, I guess?); new arrivals 40% off; then, two days later, new arrivals 40% – 60% off; then, a flash sale had erupted, resulting in “an extra” 30% plus free shipping, and on and on.

How can the same sweater be so many different prices in such a short time?

It’s tempting to assume that you’re watching a version of one of 2014’s biggest e-commerce revolutions: dynamic pricing. It’s true that companies from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy have all aggressively moved into pricing that’s data-driven, responsive, and nimble enough to change in real time. Amazon, the leader in this kind of behavior, modifies the price of goods depending on your zip code, popular Google searches, competitor prices, and many other variables. Walmart’s recently pledged to match any price on Amazon, effectively yoking them to those same methods. A recent report by Internet Retailer magazine found that even Sears, one of America’s oldest retailers, is on board, changing prices up to four times a day on some of its items (Amazon changes them up to 10 times a day, the same report found).

We’re not managing our business like a quant experiment, where we ebb and flow like the stock market.

But according to industry insiders and analysts, dynamic pricing, indeed any kind of data-intensive price modification, hasn’t been embraced by clothing retailers. A highly elastic industry that posted over $176 billion in sales in 2014, according to global information group the NPD Company, it’s nevertheless decided to largely sit out the dynamic pricing dance. Why are apparel retailers turned off by big data?

“Retail pricing is governed by a lot of really old, established principals,” says Sucharita Mulpuru, lead e-commerce retail analyst at Forrester Research. “There’s this whole pricing that’s like, ‘cost plus,’ which is basically, companies deciding: We’re going to make a 50% margin, and that’s it, regardless or whether your consumer’s willing to pay more for that.” Even if more retailers wanted to implement dynamic pricing, Mulpuru says, “most companies don’t even have the ability or the technology to execute it.”

Take, for instance, the 30 people who are right now sitting in the New York offices of the online retailer JackThreads figuring out how much their clothes should cost. This team–two dozen buyers and half a dozen planners–are making phone calls to the brands they sell, (everyone from Levi’s to Beats by Dre), negotiating price points, examining competitors, evaluating what their customer might be willing to pay, and thinking about how much over their own buying price they need to charge to cover all their costs. It’s not too different from how department stores have worked for nearly a century.