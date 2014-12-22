This Clever Device Keeps Food Fresh Without A Refrigerator

In countries like India or Uganda, where farmers struggle to grow enough food to supply booming populations, around 40% of the crops that are produced never make it to market. Without the money for refrigeration–and in many cases, without power to run a fridge–fruits and vegetables often rot before a slow-moving transportation system can get them to consumers.

A new low-cost solution helps produce last up to 10 times longer without any refrigeration. Instead of cooling food, the Wakati keeps it hydrated. It’s powered by a small solar panel, so it can work anywhere, and it preserves bananas or mangoes essentially as well as an expensive, energy-sucking fridge.





The product was inspired by traditional evaporation coolers, simple devices that have been used to preserve produce for thousands of years. The traditional coolers use too much water to be a sustainable solution. But a product designer studying the problem of food waste noticed something interesting: The “coolers” manage to preserve food without really lowering temperatures very much.

“I decided to run an experiment: I would try to preserve fruit and vegetables in a hot, extremely humid microclimate,” says Belgium-based designer Arne Pauwels, founder of Wakati.

“I took a waste paper basket, placed an evaporator in it with some crops of lettuce inside and outside, heated the room to over 86 degrees, and waited a couple of days,” he says. “To my surprise the crops inside the paper basket looked fine, but the ones outside were completely wilted.”

Pauwels designed a simple tent-like structure for his new system, with a tarp and frame, a few zippers, and an evaporator inside. Tests show that it works better than traditional evaporation coolers; it saves water, and it’s self-sterilizing, so fungus doesn’t grow on it. The humid microclimate in the tent keeps produce fresh by preserving the cells inside each fruit or vegetable.

Though it can’t keep produce as long as an industrial fridge, it works well for keeping food fresh long enough to reach markets. “Wakati focuses on short-term storage–up to 10 days–but at a fraction of the cost and energy usage of a fridge,” Pauwels says.