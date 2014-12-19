Broadcast Your Holiday Wishes to The Whole City With These Massive GIF Greeting Cards

We’re used to a bombardment of massive billboard advertisements during the holiday season. But this year, instead of huge posters for expensive jewelry and luxury cars, why not showcase a 100-foot-tall advertisement for holiday cheer? You can with “GIF the Halls,” a project from WP Engine Labs, which will project large-scale animated greeting cards onto San Francisco buildings December 20-24. Visit the project’s website and select one of seven GIF templates, designed by an up-and-coming artist. Then type in your personal message. All projections will be recorded, so you’ll received a GIF of your personalized note after it appears in public.