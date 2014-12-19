Broadcast Your Holiday Wishes to The Whole City With These Massive GIF Greeting Cards

We’re used to a bombardment of massive billboard advertisements during the holiday season. But this year, instead of huge posters for expensive jewelry and luxury cars, why not showcase a 100-foot-tall advertisement for holiday cheer? You can with “GIF the Halls,” a project from WP Engine Labs, which will project large-scale animated greeting cards onto San Francisco buildings December 20-24. Visit the project’s website and select one of seven GIF templates, designed by an up-and-coming artist. Then type in your personal message. All projections will be recorded, so you’ll received a GIF of your personalized note after it appears in public.
The card designs are quirky and not traditionally (or stereotypically) Christmas-themed. Bi-u! Elec-tree by Toyoya Li is a disco-dancing, ice cream-loving robot, while Quiet Day by Colin Evoy Sebestyen puts the card viewer into the shoes of a downhill skiing speed devil. The artists were selected by Gray Area Foundation, which supports arts and technology for social good. And the project is the work of tech incubator WP Engine Labs and the engineers at 10up. So give your friends and family a (literally) huge holiday shout-out. Or write a note to Santa. There’s a good chance he’ll actually be able to see it from his sleigh.