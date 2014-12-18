Boston Uber Driver Charged With Rape

A driver employed by Uber in Boston has been charged with the attack and rape of a young woman who was using the car service.

The news adds to a stream of problems facing the company, which has been embroiled in scandals about safety and privacy concerns for weeks. The driver has been identified as Alejandro Done, 46. He reportedly picked up the victim at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 6th after she arranged for a ride via the service. Done is charged with taking the woman, whose name has not been disclosed, to a remote location and then beating and sexually assaulting her.

Uber issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

This is a despicable crime and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim during her recovery. Uber has been working closely with law enforcement and will continue to do everything we can to assist their investigation.

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex County district attorney, also issued a statement regarding the case:

“Every day people are engaging car services for their transportation needs, and placing their trust in them for their personal safety and security. While these services are a convenience, and often a necessity of modern urban living, we urge everyone to take precautions to ensure they are as safe as possible.”

TechCrunch confirmed that Done passed the company’s background check on the local, federal, and state level. He was arraigned in a Cambridge District Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. Done is scheduled to appear again in court on December 24th.