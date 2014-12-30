Turning Creative Ideas Into Successful Businesses: 13 Inspiring Stories From 2014

The common thread of almost every Fast Company story is a creative person who had a compelling idea and managed to spin it into a successful company or organization that continues to innovate.

9. Inside Rent the Runway’s Secret Dry Cleaning Empire Most people think of Rent the Runway–which rents designer dresses at a fraction of the retail price for women to wear to events–as an innovative fashion retailer powered by impressive technology. And it is. But, when the company moves to its new 160,000 square foot warehouse, it will also officially become the nation’s single largest dry cleaner, as measured by pounds per hour.

We spoke to the unsung heroes–who, by the way, are harder to hire than engineeers–who make sure each RTR dress that shows up on your doorstep looks just as glamorous as it did the first time someone took it off a hanger. 10. The Surprisingly Profitable Rise Of Podcast Networks In the last six months, three podcast networks have popped up, from established public radio players: Infinite Guest from American Public Media, SoundWorks from PRI, and Radiotopia from PRX. Meanwhile WNYC has added more podcasts to its roster of shows, which includes the beloved, and very popular, Radiolab. This American Life, the radio show, is now spawning a podcast called Serial. Online print media has also gotten the message: Slate has doubled its podcast output in the last two years. With more people listening than ever, and real money to be made in a media landscape with disappearing ad dollars, of course radio veterans are flocking to podcasts. “There have been a number of successful podcasts that have generated fans and made money—everyone wants to see if they can take a crack,” says Steve Nelson, the program director for Infinite Guest, American Public Media’s brand new podcast network. 11. The Hidden Messages In “Game of Thrones” Costumes Game of Thrones features dragons, blood magic, white walkers, dire wolves, and all sorts of made-up creatures, but its world is a “fantasy reality,” to use the words of the show’s costume designer Michele Clapton. In spite of all the otherworldly elements, viewers still have to believe that the Seven Kingdoms could exist somewhere in the universe.

Much of the credit for the plausibility of the HBO show’s made-up world goes to Clapton, who has overseen costume design throughout the show’s first three seasons. For her, the key is looking at costume design as a mode of storytelling. “It’s so easy to draw a pretty dress in a fun way,” Clapton told Fast Company. “But this is so much more about finding the right look and telling so much more about that character, and that’s what I really, really enjoy: the storytelling….Each thing will tell a story. It might look like a costume is wrong, but actually it’s supposed to look like that. It’s telling you something about the character at the time.” 12. The Softer, More Wearable, Future of Wearables Amanda Parkes, the founder of Skinteractive Studios, is bridging the worlds of tech and fashion to make sure next-gen wearables look less like watches, and more like scarves. Wearables of the future will cover the entire body and do a host of things we can’t yet imagine. She spoke with Fast Company about the real future of wearables, and what we’ll see in new categories of yet-to-be-created products. 13. Gentrification, Inc. New York real-estate developer Jamestown has perfected the art of creating the Next Hot Neighborhood. This is its formula–how gentrification really happens–and where you fit in.

