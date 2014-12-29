What Readers Loved In 2014: Insane College Gyms, Hot Redheads Rebranded, Lost Subway Undies

In 2014, Fast Company expanded its Recommender column. While we continue to curate beloved books, apps, films, and other sources of inspiration from our Most Creative People, why not, we thought, recommend all the things we talked about as a staff on any given day?

So what were editors (and our readers) into in 2014? Here’s a list looking back at the most-trafficked stories from our 200+ Recommender columns this year–the stuff you loved best, from the stuff we liked best:

Exterior campus at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo Recreation Center. Photo by Tim Griffith

Universities one-upping each other with increasingly lavish rec centers make for some eye-popping workout porn–including paw-print-shaped hot tubs, lazy rivers, climbing walls that function as staircases, and skateboard plazas. Here’s a look at them all.

Photo: courtesy of BOSI

There’s a stigma about male redheads. Redheaded women get the fiery, sexpot treatment while carrot-topped men are branded as pale weaklings or weirdos. London-based photographer Thomas Knights set out to “rebrand the ginger male stereotype” with this undeniably sexy photo series.

Something interesting happens when you try to re-translate phrases in Google Translate—if by “interesting,” you mean “hilariously inaccurate.” When you plug in a sentence or paragraph in one language, translate to another, and then translate it back to the language you started with, you see just how much can get lost in translation. It’s Miley Cyrus like no one ever imagined: “I like the ball in the sink.” Watch the worst of the worst here.

Tabatha Bundesen was a waitress at Red Lobster when her brother first posted a photo of her cat, Tarder Sauce, on Reddit. Soon the cat had become a meme. A couple of months later, she had an agent. Then she had a book deal, a beverage brand, a line of merchandise, and a Christmas movie on Lifetime. “I am Grumpy Cat’s human,” Bundesen says when I ask her if she owns the cat. “She owns me.” This is a day in their life.





The 5 million people who ride New York City’s subways every day are bound to lose a few things. But this is New York–where the subways are used to haul everything from gym bags to band instruments to pets–so we’re not just talking misplaced mittens and scarves. This fascinating infographic about the stuff people leave behind on the subways says a lot about the people of New York City.