5 Predictions For The World In 2039

Natalia Hatalska says there are two types of people in the world: those “who take one day at a time” and “those who have a vision, look far ahead [and] see its opportunities and threats.” She puts herself in the latter camp, and she’s gazing pretty far ahead in her new book “FutureMakers.Today”.

Looking to the year 2039, her book includes interviews with a dozen well-known futurists on everything from brain research to the future of cities and money. Download the free version here. We picked out a few ideas below.





Polish designer Janusz Kaniewski expects to see fewer cars in the cities of 2039, and a change in their basic layout. We won’t have wide boulevards for cars. Instead buildings will be closer together and transport will take place at upper levels, not on the ground. “Streets will evolve into town squares, as there’s no longer a need for long passageways for just a few vehicles to maneuver through. Courtyards, in the form of enclaves surrounded by buildings, will make a return,” he says.

Kaniewski expects to see a version of the “vertical city” with public services on upper levels. But he doesn’t think it will be equal place; it will be more like a gated city on stilts. “The ground floor will be reserved for the everyday lives of the poor. The second floor will be reserved for the wealthy people who will be able to afford building a garden on the roof of their house and figure out a transport system via some linkages on the higher levels,” he says.





Millennials haven’t bought into car culture the way their parents did in a previous generation. Fewer people are getting driving licenses and fewer people are buying cars (in America anyway). What will this mean for the future car company?

“What I see is that sometimes for some consumers access is more important than ownership,” says Sheryl Connelly, the Ford Motor Company’s in-house futurist. “Some years ago, we entered into a partnership with Zipcar. What we love about Zipcar is that they don’t say they’re renting cars, they actually say that they’re selling cars one hour at a time. And I believe in that.”

Connelly expects to see a more mixed transport system with the line between personal and public transit blurring. “Bill Ford, our Chairman, says that there will be multimodel forms of transportation and car-sharing, rentals, all elements that we believe will be part of that future. We’re not just a manufacturer but an enabler of mobility,” she tells Hatalska.