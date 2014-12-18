Marcel The Shell Takes On Fleetwood Mac

With three hit videos and two books in the last four years, Marcel the Shell has long been the Internet’s favorite talking exoskeleton. Actress and comedian Jenny Slate, who voices the creature, appeared on Conan Wednesday night and treated the audience to a very Marcel version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

This is not the first time Marcel has shared his lovely singing voice with the world. His latest video, “Marcel the shell with shoes on, three,” features a sweet little tune from the squeaky-voiced mollusk.

There’s been no word yet about a world tour, but we wouldn’t mind hearing Marcel tackle the entire Fleetwood Mac discography.