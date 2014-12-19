Email Myths, Word Traps, And Holiday Productivity: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we did a lot of experimenting, a little myth-busting, and weren’t fooled by communication barriers.

The most innocent words–including ”you,” “but,” and “nobody”–can cause the most damage when used in the wrong way. Check your conversations against these common communication slip ups, and finally be understood.





You’re emailing wrong. From the days of the week you think get the most attention, to subject lines and follow-up times, illuminating these myths can change your whole inbox game.





Everyone’s been there: Dragging yourself out of bed in the morning, smacking the alarms aside. When it becomes a habit, you need to reevaluate a few things. Testing out the best sleep apps, and consulting the experts, we saw a notorious night owl become an early bird, (relatively) painlessly.





We theorized that assigning our days themes would make us more focused, productive people, and put it to the test. Did headlining days for overarching accomplishments, like “Things I’ve been putting off,” help us focus, or restrict our creative flow? Read the experiment notes to find out.





It’s tempting to forget about work during the slowest time of the year and bliss out on sugar and carols for a week. Or, you could take this magical thing called “free time” and put it to good use: Ramping up your online presence, set a few goals, and find some clarity. Use this guide for ideas on how to start the new year ahead of the curve.