9 Creative Ways To Shake Yourself Out Of A Career Rut

This year, we tapped into some of the most creative minds in business to see how they integrate creativity into their work culture and personal lives. We talked to executives at Foursquare, Warby Parker, Box (and more), and to individuals like musician Trent Reznor, journalist Anna Holmes, and photographer Douglas Friedman for their insight on all the things–some big, some small–they do to fuel continuous innovation and growth. Here are some of our favorite suggestions:

Try tabless Thursdays: Everyone knows that multitasking doesn’t work. It’s inefficient, and stunts creativity, productivity, and emotional intelligence–not to mention your computer’s speed. Yet, we all do it. Fast Company has offered its readers various “monotasking” hacks, but Tabless Thursday–using only one browser window at a time, that is–might be the most accessible step in the right direction for a happier, more productive you, one who actually has time to focus on the creative tasks at hand. Here’s a useful guide to joining the movement.

Cultivate discomfort: Nothing hinders creative or career growth more thoroughly than getting too comfortable. Which is why Trent Reznor–almost 25 years after the release of Nine Inch Nails’ debut–goes to great lengths to make sure he’s working on new projects outside his comfort zone. “I find it very important to keep myself in a state of not getting comfortable—trying to push myself into things that feel unfamiliar,” he says. “In terms of making music, I still feel like there’s a world of discovery ahead of me. I enjoy that process and try to keep it changing, keep myself in a place where I don’t feel comfortable, really. I’m trying to avoid any sort of resting on laurels or repeating myself.”

Curb your workaholic tendencies: They’re working against you. With a growing body of research to back it up, the benefits of stepping away from the drudgery of day-to-day tasks are hard to deny. So what’s a workaholic to do? Ruzwana Bashir, cofounder and CEO of travel startup Peek.com, shares her approach to indulging her work obsession while still reaping the benefit of breaks.

Make an unconventional career move: Doing everything by the book wasn’t working for digital pioneer and Jezebel founder Anna Holmes, so she wrote a new one. Here’s what she learned about taking big bets on yourself.

Launch a book club: Book clubs are something many of us do in our free time. At Warby Parker, they do it at work. Here’s why.

If you’re not on Instagram, do it yesterday–and do it right: Ignore Instagram at your peril: some employers say it’s crucial to their hiring process. Photographer Douglas Friedman shares his recipe for curating a career-boosting social-media portfolio.