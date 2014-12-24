The Best Vines Of 2014

This past year was a big one for fans of six-second video. Two years in, the format and its best practitioners have grown by leaps and bounds, both in quality and cultural impact. Over the last year, Vine introduced new features like the Vine camera and loop count . According to one study , 25% of American teens use Vine., more than 100 million people are watching Vines every month , with more than a billion loops every day.

Considering those stats, it’s no surprise the brand stampede continues with more marketers getting serious about their six-second strategy. Which is, frankly, a win-win for consumers–if it’s good it’s good, if it’s terrible, it’s only six seconds long. HP even made a TV commercial starring Viners made completely of Vines. With millions of followers, top Viners have crossed over into the mainstream, working with brands and mingling with more traditional entertainment celebrities. KingBach gets comedy stars like Key and Peele to be in his bits and has made appearances on TV shows like House of Lies.

To the extent that it’s possible to pick from the infinite amount of source material, here are Co.Create’s picks for the best Vines of the last year. Some are based on the collective quality of a particular creator, others’ brilliance is distilled in a single Vine. As both the platform and producers’ skills continue to evolve, we can surely look forward to Vine continuing its mobile video onslaught and to seeing how the medium’s best and brightest evolve past the six-second format. Weigh in with your favorites in the comments below.

Avery Monsen “100 New Emojis”



Comic performer and writer Monsen delivers a hilarious, lightning round of nonsensical emojis for when your state of mind is best described by, say, a Wizard on a Skateboard or Clown Declaring Bankruptcy.

Ian Padgham “The 9-Month Vine”

