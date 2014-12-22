Snøhetta To Build Prototype For Martian House

Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard has a pretty pessimistic view of the future. Speaking about his installation Life on Mars, which appeared at the NADA fair in Miami earlier this month, he told The Art Newspaper , “Disasters are no longer something we might fear but an opportunity to simply clear the Earth of the degenerate humans who inhabit it.”

In a room wallpapered with Martian landscapes, Melgaard’s colorful, chaotic drawings depicted clothes that filter oxygen and extraterrestrial-looking houses. He considers this colony a utopian human society. “Naturally, this planet is filled with acid and meth,” writes Art F City.





Melgaard is as outlandish as his concept, and his designs for a Martian model home are about to become reality. Snøhetta is working with Melgaard to create a full-size prototype of his plans. The blueprint for the home is made up of colorful, puzzle-piece-shaped aliens with creepily large lips smashed together to form the rooms. Melgaard’s gallery, Rod Bianco, says the design was inspired by the work of fashion designer Susan Cianciolo, and art collective the Bernadette Corporation. The artist previously worked with Snøhetta to build his last project, the equally morbid A House To Die In. If The Netherlands’ Mars One project goes as planned, Melgaard may need to combine his two designs.