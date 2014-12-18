advertisement
The 5 Worst “Viral” Ads Of 2014

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s Jason Feifer appreciates a good viral marketing campaign. Heck, he even appreciates a bad one from time to time. But these are just plain inexcusable. Watch the video above to see the biggest viral marketing fails of the year. Then let us know which ads put the bad into badvertising. And stuff. Tweet all about them with #29thFloor.

