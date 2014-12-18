Airbnb Launches Glossy New Updates To Mobile Experience

The company says just 20% of its current traffic comes from mobile browsing. But with the updates launching today, they hope to increase not just the numbers of mobile browsers, but of actual mobile bookings.

They’ve focused on the app’s visuals by improving the homepage, which previously featured a search function as the most prominent feature. Now, when users launch the app they’ll be met with glossy images of potential destinations to help fuel their wanderlust.

The search function has also been visually enhanced, with large images displayed next to relevant search results. The results used to be accompanied by thumbnail images, which were much less likely to entice the user.

The mobile listings page features these big images as well, along with all the relevant information. The user must still scroll all the way down for the “Request to Book” button, but with the improved look, Airbnb hopes new users will treat the app just as they do the desktop version, and take the plunge when it comes to booking on mobile.