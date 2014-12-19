3 Quick And Easy Steps For Crafting A Rousing Toast In Minutes

Whether at a company party, family celebration, or just a night out with friends, chances are you’ll be hearing a toast or two this holiday season. Toasts might not seem like a big deal, but they are important rituals of connection that bring us together. And if you’re the one in the spotlight, a toast certainly becomes a big deal.

Many people agonize over giving the perfect toast, scouring the Web for the right quote to borrow, trying too hard to be funny, and writing everything down on notecards. What you really need is a simple, memorable process that takes the anxiety out of crafting a toast–a process so simple, in fact, that you could craft a solid toast just minutes before giving it. So if you’ve ever struggled with salutations, read on for a rhythmic remedy to your toasting blues.

In order to give an inspiring toast, you only need to learn one speaking concept: the rhythmic build. Rhythmic builds are repetitions–groups of phrases that incorporate parallel structure to emphasize key points. Not only is repetition easier to remember, repetition makes your speaking sound more natural. When you are passionate about something, you intuitively use rhythmic builds–and a good toast always exudes passion.

Let’s look at an example of the first part of the formula:

Some of you have been with us for many years, and I’m so impressed with your dedication.

Some of you have been with us for just a few months, and I’m so impressed with how quickly you’ve become a part of the team.

And some of you have been with us for just a few weeks, and I’m so impressed with your enthusiasm.

In this example, each sentence has two parallel parts: “some of you have been with us” and “I’m so impressed.” The repetitions create melodies for your audience. Speaking is not writing, so throw out your ideas about repetition being bad. In speaking, you need repetition to emphasize key points; you need repetition to keep your audience engaged.

By using this rhythmic structure, you begin connecting with your audience by talking about them. While we’d all like to believe that our audience cares about us and our insights, we do need to recognize that everyone is most interested in themselves. By talking about them, you have their attention immediately.

You begin the next rhythmic build by talking about why you’re celebrating. This part is the core of your toast; remind everyone why you’ve come together. Here’s how it could look: