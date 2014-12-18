Apple Faces New Investigation Into iPhone Sales Tactics

Following its victory in a decades-long antitrust battle involving iTunes software updates, Apple is now facing another legal headache. Today lawyers from Canada’s Competition Bureau, who are investigating whether Apple exerted unfair pressure on mobile network operators in an attempt to increase iPhone sales, ordered the company to hand over documents related to its dealings with those distribution partners.

The equivalent bureau in Europe has also been investigating the company’s sales tactics. “The commission has information indicating that Apple and mobile network operators have concluded distribution agreements which may potentially lead to the foreclosure of other smartphone manufacturers from the markets,” members of the European commission wrote in a questionnaire sent to telecom companies last year.

Apple has 90 days to respond with the documents. So far the company has declined to comment on whether it will appeal the bureau’s decision.

[h/t: The Guardian]