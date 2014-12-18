Today in Tabs: Dog and Pyongyang Show

|￣￣￣￣￣ ￣|

I’ve gotten so used to reading Sony executives’ email that it seems strange I don’t already know what they think of all this, but there was no shortage of takes online. Rob Lowe compared Sony to Neville Chamberlain and Mitt Romney somehow dragged hashtag-Ebola into it. Vox’s Todd Van Der Werff url-slugged Sony “cowards” for pulling the movie, though he admits it sounded like trash and “I wasn’t planning on seeing The Interview… But the current situation makes it feel all the more urgent that none of us can.” So feelings is what really matters here, I guess.

But did North Korea even do this hack? Gizmodo’s Ashley Feinberg is like idk idk maybe?? The New York Times published this pile of nonsense where anonymous “senior administration officials” assure us North Korea was definitely responsible and not just because that’s really convenient, srsly we pinky-swear it. As if we’ve believed anything the NY Times attributed to “senior administration officials” since 2003. Wired’s Kim Zetter, in contrast, finds the evidence flimsy, and also bothers to source her article, like a real journalist. VICE’s Jason Koebler talked to Peter W. Singer, who rightly points out that yesterday’s hysteria was “[l]iterally…in the realm of beyond stupid.” The thing is, if this blows up into an international incident pitting America against an Evil Communist Empire, then it’s no longer a case of one dumb private corporation losing hundreds of terabytes of sensitive data through its own incompetence, but instead an Attack On Our Freedom. The North Korea theory, which has already become the official truth, is the life raft that will save Sony Pictures Entertainment as a functioning company.

Oops, my Take got a little hot there. Anyway, Sony is probably also burying the movie in order to collect on the insurance for it, although the hack alone will still cost them perhaps $200-$300 million, according to NYMag’s Annie Lowrey.

Ok Enough, What Else You Got? Slate tracked the whole year’s outrages and got Choire, Paul Ford, Willa Paskin, Jamelle Bouie and several more to write about it. There is certainly a lot there for connoisseurs of outré-age, n’est-ce pas? Andrew Goldman’s essay about his own twitter shredding prompted Emily Nussbaum to tweet her own recollection of the incident (see tweets preceding that one, mostly), which was interesting. To me. Which is maybe a personal failing.

Give Jessica Williams a gossip site! The secret history of the Noguchi table. Lol, Bitcoin. Writer Mimi Pond recalls the first Simpsons episode: “I wasn’t invited to be on staff at the Simpsons, because they didn’t want any women on staff at the time.” Adam Weinstein’s “Gift Guide for the Recently Divorced Dad” is unexpectedly touching. Reply All found Jennicam! Mallory did a Shouts & Murmurs dot com! Buzz Bissinger is auctioning off his sweaty leathers! A New Zealand couple reportedly nearly died in their keyless car after spending 12 hours neglecting to try the door handles. A convicted rapist being interviewed by an up-and-coming young rapper at the behest of a clothing brand is the future of media. If there is any justice, the Washington Post’s terrible editorial board is the dead past of media.

I know this is already long, but Bijan decided to ramble today too. Sorry.