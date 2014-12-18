More Companies Are Opting For Alcohol-Free Holiday Parties, Survey Says

Behold the holiday work party, an annual tradition for many companies. It’s where toasts are given, trust is forged, and you emerge at the end of the night with a newfound respect for your colleagues.

Just kidding. Holiday parties are where bad decisions transpire, because booze. In a new survey of close to 1,200 “administrative professionals” conducted by Seamless Corporate Accounts [PDF], the food-ordering service outlines how, exactly, the year-end company party is shifting away from bedlam toward something more conducive to a reasonable bedtime.

The survey showed that back in 2012, 21% of company parties were deemed “no alcohol,” while 37% had “no dancing.”

In 2014? Both those figures are dramatically up: Over double (44%) of company parties were “no alcohol,” while 70% were “no dancing.”

We can’t imagine why!

So. Are tamer, more respectable soirees really the future of company holiday celebrations? Maybe! If our collection of holiday party horror stories is to be believed, it may be for the greater good. Writes one Fast Company reader:

Our official company holiday party was pretty tame—just dinner. But the unofficial after party at a nearby bar is where things got a little messy. After several rounds of drinks and shots I guess it was deemed that I was too drunk to make it home, so someone put me in a cab. The next morning I pieced it together what happened: I had lost my wallet at some point during the night and when I didn’t have any money or credit cards to pay the taxi driver, I drunkenly gave him my iPhone as payment. To make matters worse, I had a horrible hangover the next day and when I called my phone, he refused to give it back!

Long live the after party.