How More Of Your Favorite Directors Would Film Christmas Morning

Right around this time last year, the Internet got an early Christmas gift in the form of a video showing how some of the greatest filmmakers of all time would portray the morning of December 25. Unlike the work of directors like Scorsese, Spielberg, and Kubrick, however, this video now has a sequel.





Created once again by Ontario-based theater company Suitcase in Point, and production house Fourgrounds Media, The Auteurs Of Christmas Vol. II expands the definition of the word auteur to include the likes of Michael Bay, but we’ll let that slide because it’s a re-imagining faithful to Bay’s style. (Shit does indeed blow up real good. Although Tarantino, Nolan, and Hitchcock are all represented with references to specific movies, the Terence Malick take has the tone poem feel of his epics, and M. Night Shyamalan has the twist you didn’t see coming. Also, instead of Michael Moore and Werner Herzog, the lone documentarian this time around is Morgan Spurlock.





Let’s hope these videos become an annual tradition for ten more years until we get an advent calendar’s worth of them, featuring cool directors we haven’t even heard of yet.

[h/t: io9]