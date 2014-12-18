Taylor Swift Says Other Artists Thanked Her For Yanking Her Catalog From Spotify

Taylor Swift fired a treble clef-shaped salvo at Spotify in November when she yanked her albums from the streaming service, inadvertently igniting an international debate over artists’ rights, royalties, and the shape-shifting music landscape.

As one of the world’s elite superstars, the back and forth (and back and forth, and back and forth) between Swift and Spotify was particularly scary for the streaming music company because of the precedent it could set should other big-name artists choose to pull their music too.

Now in a new article from The Hollywood Reporter, Swift—not one to let a grievance go away quietly—is again throwing shade Spotify’s way, saying that other artists personally thanked her for taking a stand against the company:

“I didn’t think that it would be shocking to anyone,” says Swift. “With as many ways as artists are personalizing their musical distribution, it didn’t occur to me that this would be anything that anyone would talk about. But I could never have expected so many text messages, emails and phone calls from other artists, writers and producers saying thank you.”

Spotify contends that its service is beneficial for artists, providing them with royalties and exposure they otherwise would not have. In an interview this week with Billboard, Spotify CEO Daniel EK said, “We need to do a better job explaining to artists how streaming benefits them.”

[h/t: The Hollywood Reporter]