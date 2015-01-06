Your Creative Calendar: 53 Things To Do, See, And Hear This January

There’s no way around it: January is a very depressing time of year. It’s cold out, the sun’s brightness is but a distant memory, and you’re back to work after a two-week fantasia of family time and time-away-from-family time. Perhaps worst of all, though, January is the time when studios often dump some of their least promising flicks in a post-Oscar contention malaise. But there’s a silver lining to that cloud (not to be confused with the cloud that is hovering right over your apartment for the entirety of the month): mid-season starts on TV, there’s plenty of counter-programming in every other medium, and yes, not all January films are leftover turkeys. Have a look at Co.Create’s extensive guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and other fun stuff coming your way this month, sure to help you fight away the SADs until the sun comes back.