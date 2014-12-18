Relive The Year In Outrage With This Awesome Clickable Graphic

People got really angry this year. Mostly for good reason, since this year stank, earning the distinction as the “ year in garbage .” But we also raged about trivial things. Outrage has become the default emotion.

To commemorate all the various irritations we endured this year, Slate has put together this interactive calendar of outrage. Each day has a new topic. Click around and discover a news story to get angry about all over again. Even if you don’t agree with the people who raged: Rage about how outrageous the rage was.





The project took an entire year and a cadre of editors, who spent each day scanning the Internet for anger. They used a Google doc and created a bot to scan their IMs for the term “outrage.” The result is nearly 365 days of news stories, a little blurb explaining who got mad and why, and a poll: Was this story worth the reaction? (Most of the time the answer is no.)

As you can see in the calendar, one day people were freaking out about Renee Zellweger’s face and the next about Ferguson. “It’s fascinating to look at how our collective responses skipped from the serious to the picayune without much modulation in pitch,” writes Slate‘s Julia Turner.

Go check the project out here.