Timeless Lessons From Gender Inequality Battles Of The 1950s

In her book Her Brilliant Career, journalist and author Rachel Cooke offers an alternative view of the 1950s woman that counters the cultural symbol of supplicant domesticity we’ve come to accept.

As she narrates the stories of pioneering women whose work paved the way for future generations, Cooke applauds these women’s “sly kind of feminism” and celebrates their struggles. “They doubted themselves, they got in muddles, they made mistakes; feeling defensive, they sometimes seemed difficult and distant even to those who loved them.”

While we may have never heard their stories before, the lessons gleaned from these women of another era are timeless and relatable.

“What do you need the money for? Another mink coat?” asked Betty Box‘s boss when she demanded a pay hike. She was a producer with a glittering track record of hit movies. She was peeved that male peers earned more than her. “You have a rich husband–you don’t need a raise,” he added.

That someone could say this to an employee with no concern for ramifications is maddening. And that she got him to comply is proof that she’d mastered the maneuvers necessary to thrive in an environment far less inviting to women than today.

By age 31 this daughter of a seamstress had already become the first and only female film producer. She bubbled to the top in a macho industry through sheer grit and talent for her craft. Box insisted that she loved her work so much that she would have done it for less. “Though not, of course, for less than the men,” writes Cooke.

Margery Fish authored eight books on a subject matter that she taught herself–the science and art of gardening. Trained as a secretary, she kicked off her career in journalism at the ripe age of 59.